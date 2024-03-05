News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon And Huawei Resolve Patent Dispute

March 05, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon and Huawei have reached a multi-year patent cross-license agreement that resolves pending litigation between them, Huawei said in a statement.

"Amazon respects Huawei's worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardization process. Amazon also respects Huawei's efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers," stated Scott Hayden, Vice President of IP for Amazon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.