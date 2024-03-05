Amazon And Huawei Resolve Patent Dispute

(RTTNews) - Amazon and Huawei have reached a multi-year patent cross-license agreement that resolves pending litigation between them, Huawei said in a statement.

"Amazon respects Huawei's worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardization process. Amazon also respects Huawei's efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers," stated Scott Hayden, Vice President of IP for Amazon.

