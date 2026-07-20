Is ALV Stock a Buy Now or a Hold as Margin Risks Build in 2026?

Autoliv, Inc. ALV offers investors a mixed setup. The stock looks inexpensive, the company is still generating healthy cash flow and management maintained its 2026 margin outlook. The issue is timing. Much of the margin improvement is expected later in the year, leaving investors to weigh attractive valuation metrics against execution risk in a weak production environment.

ALV Valuation Looks Cheap Against Its Benchmarks

ALV trades at 10.6X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry’s 18.3X, the sector’s 32.3X and the S&P 500’s 20.7X. The multiple is also below the stock’s five-year median of 11.4X, though above the five-year low of 7.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other valuation measures point the same way. The stock’s forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.8X is below the sub-industry’s 2.1X and the sector’s 1.6X. ALV also carries a PEG ratio of 0.3 and an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 6.8X, keeping the relative valuation case intact for value-focused investors.

Autoliv Has Earnings Support but Not a Clear All Clear

Autoliv’s second-quarter 2026 results were better than expected. Adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share rose 10% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 by 3.9%. Net sales increased 3.3% to $2.80 billion and topped the consensus mark by 1.5%.

Execution has not been the problem so far. Organic sales rose 1% even as global light vehicle production declined 0.3%, and second-quarter operating cash flow climbed 57% to $434 million. Management also maintained its 2026 outlook for roughly flat organic sales, adjusted operating margin of 10.5-11% and operating cash flow of about $1.2 billion.

Autoliv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Autoliv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Autoliv, Inc. Quote

A Restructuring Investors May Be Underweighting

Autoliv is discontinuing manufacturing in Türkiye, shifting production to other EMEA facilities by the first half of 2028. This affects roughly 2,200 employees and will generate about $142 million in restructuring charges and $129 million in cash outflow— with only $40 million in annual pretax savings, and that not starting until 2027, reaching full run-rate only in 2028. In other words, this is a multi-year cash drag with a long payback period, layered directly on top of the margin-recovery story investors are already watching.

ALV Faces a Back-Half Delivery Test

Management still expects third-quarter adjusted operating margin near first-half levels, with the bulk of the move toward the 10.5-11% full-year target arriving in fourth-quarter, driven by customer compensation and engineering income. That's a narrow delivery window and it means third-quarter results will likely look unremarkable even if the full-year thesis is intact. And it puts more weight on customer compensation, engineering income and mitigation actions arriving on time. For ALV—whose peers include BorgWarner Inc. BWA and Oshkosh Corporation OSK— a delay in commercial recoveries or weaker call-offs could make the full-year margin range harder to reach.

Autoliv Must Offset Inflation and Tariff Pressure

Raw material inflation remains a key swing factor. Autoliv expects about $110 million of gross raw material headwinds in 2026, with helium and geopolitical pressures among the issues affecting input costs.

The company aims to offset most of the pressure, but not all of it. In the second quarter, raw material changes reduced profitability by about $21 million. Autoliv recovered more than 80% of tariff costs, yet tariffs still had a net negative impact of about $7 million and diluted operating margin by roughly 35 basis points. Full-year tariff dilution is expected to be similar to the roughly 20 basis points recorded in 2025.

How ALV Fits a Hold-Or-Wait Case

Autoliv is executing well on the things within its control— content-per-vehicle gains, Chinese OEM penetration, India growth. But two risks sit on top of that: a fourth-quarter-weighted margin recovery that leaves little room for delay in customer negotiations, and a Türkiye restructuring that adds near-term charges and execution risk for a payback that doesn't fully arrive until 2028.

The bottom line is that ALV has enough valuation and earnings support to stay on the radar, but the setup does not offer a clean all-clear., another industry peer, shows why investors often compare automotive equipment names through both valuation and execution lenses rather than price alone. ALV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a VGM Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.