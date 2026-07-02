Altria (MO) Stock Moves 1.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Altria (MO) was up +1.64% at $72.71. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 1.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Altria in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.48, marking a 2.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.35 billion, indicating a 1.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $20.53 billion, indicating changes of +4.8% and +1.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.6.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Tobacco industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.