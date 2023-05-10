Altius Minerals (ATUSF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Altius Minerals said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altius Minerals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUSF is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 2,812K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altius Minerals is 19.22. The forecasts range from a low of 16.38 to a high of $23.22. The average price target represents an increase of 22.58% from its latest reported closing price of 15.68.

The projected annual revenue for Altius Minerals is 103MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 927K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 17.40% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 4.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 33.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUSF by 60.45% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 126K shares. No change in the last quarter.

