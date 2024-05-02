Altair Engineering Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR):

Earnings: $16.5 million in Q1 vs. -$2.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altair Engineering Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.2 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $172.9 million in Q1 vs. $166.0 million in the same period last year.

