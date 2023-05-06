AltaGas (ATGFF) Declares $0.28 Dividend

AltaGas said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in AltaGas. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGFF is 0.31%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 25,333K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AltaGas is 23.49. The forecasts range from a low of 17.89 to a high of $27.12. The average price target represents an increase of 30.41% from its latest reported closing price of 18.01.

The projected annual revenue for AltaGas is 13,444MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,678K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 12.33% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 3,240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 1,710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 20.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

CCCAX - Center Coast Brookfield MLP Focus Fund holds 1,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 34.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 37.84% over the last quarter.

