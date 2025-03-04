Alset Inc. Expands into Robotics Sector with Majority Stake in Alset Robot Inc.

Alset Inc. expands into robotics via Alset Robot, focusing on service, humanoid, and companion robots for various markets.

Alset Inc., a diversified company operating in various sectors, has announced its entry into the expanding robotics market through a majority stake in Alset Robot Inc. This strategic move aims to deliver a wide range of robotics solutions, targeting sectors such as healthcare, logistics, retail, and hospitality. Alset Robot plans to establish partnerships with established robotics manufacturers to enhance its product offerings and market presence. The company will focus on three lines of business: service robots for commercial applications, humanoid robots for domestic use, and companion robots for children and the elderly. Chairman Chan Heng Fai emphasized the commitment to innovation and support in promoting the adoption of robotics technologies. With increasing demand for automation, Alset Robot is positioning itself to enhance efficiency for businesses and consumers alike.

Potential Positives

Alset Inc. is entering the growing robotics sector through a strategic stake in Alset Robot Inc., positioning itself for future growth opportunities in a high-demand industry.

The company plans to deliver a diverse portfolio of robotics solutions, targeting key markets such as healthcare, logistics, retail, and hospitality, which may enhance its market reach and customer base.

By focusing on comprehensive service and support for its robotics offerings, Alset Inc. aims to ensure customer satisfaction and drive adoption, which could lead to long-term customer loyalty.

The initiative reflects Alset Inc.'s commitment to innovation and modernization, aligning with market trends towards automation and advanced technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

Alset Inc.'s foray into the robotics sector may divert attention and resources from its established areas of focus, such as EHome communities and financial services, potentially jeopardizing performance in those key markets.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's ability to meet its ambitious goals in the robotics space, given the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with new market entries.

Stakeholders might be apprehensive about the company's significant shift in strategy, as entering a highly competitive robotics market poses risks that could impact overall shareholder value.

FAQ

What is Alset Inc.'s new venture in robotics?

Alset Inc. is entering the robotics sector through a stake in Alset Robot Inc., focusing on service solutions and diverse product offerings.

What types of robots will Alset Robot develop?

Alset Robot will develop service robots, humanoid robots, and companion robots for various markets including commercial and consumer sectors.

How does Alset Robot plan to market its products?

Alset Robot will implement targeted marketing strategies to enhance market awareness and encourage adoption of its robotics solutions.

What support services will Alset Robot provide?

Alset Robot will offer end-to-end servicing to ensure seamless integration and optimal performance of its robotics products.

Where can I find more information about Alset Inc. and Alset Robot?

More information is available on their websites: www.alsetinc.com and www.alsetrobot.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AEI Insider Trading Activity

$AEI insiders have traded $AEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $AEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 511,304 shares for an estimated $512,810 and 0 sales.

$AEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $AEI stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





BETHESDA, MD, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, is pleased to announce its strategic foray into the rapidly growing robotics sector, through a stake in Alset Robot Inc. (“Alset Robot”). Alset Robot is majority owned by the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company, including the Company’s Singapore-based subsidiary Alset International Limited. The Company has set its sights on becoming a force in the robotics industry by delivering service solutions and offering a diverse portfolio of products from established robotics manufacturers.





As part of this initiative, Alset Robot aims to establish strategic partnerships and collaborations with robotics manufacturers. These strategic alliances will drive the expansion of comprehensive marketing and service operations across high-potential markets, strengthening the Company’s goal of becoming a player in the robotics industry.







Alset Robot’s Strategic Approach







Alset Robot’s focus will be centered on:







Comprehensive Product Offerings: Delivering a comprehensive range of robotics solutions tailored for the domestic and consumer markets, as well as industries including healthcare, logistics, retail, and hospitality.



Comprehensive Product Offerings: Delivering a comprehensive range of robotics solutions tailored for the domestic and consumer markets, as well as industries including healthcare, logistics, retail, and hospitality.



Targeted Marketing Strategies: Implementing focused outreach initiatives to enhance market awareness and drive adoption.



Targeted Marketing Strategies: Implementing focused outreach initiatives to enhance market awareness and drive adoption.



Specialized Service and Support: Providing end-to-end servicing to ensure seamless integration and optimal product performance.











With a vision to transform everyday interactions through advanced robotics, Alset Robot will operate under three distinct lines of business:





1. Service Robots: Featuring products tailored for commercial applications and facility management in sectors like food and beverage, hospitality, office environments, and shopping malls.





2. Humanoid Robots: Focusing on future domestic market robots, Alset Robot plans to partner with leading humanoid robotics developers to bring innovative solutions to households.





3. Companion Robots: Addressing the consumer market for the elderly and children, featuring educational games, interactive storytelling, and social engagement functionalities to promote learning and creativity while providing companionship.





"Our strategic focus on robotics reflects our commitment to bringing the latest innovations to businesses and consumers," said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of the Company, "by partnering with leading global brands, we aim to drive widespread adoption of robotics technologies and provide unparalleled service and support across key markets."





With the growing demand for automation and robotics, Alset Robot is positioning itself to meet market needs by providing seamless access to cutting-edge solutions, ensuring businesses can leverage robotics to enhance efficiency and productivity.







About





Alset Inc.







Alset Inc. is a diversified company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. For more information, please visit:



www.alsetinc.com



.







About Alset Robot Inc.







Alset Robot aspires to become a leading provider of robotics solutions, aiming to transform industries and daily life with service, humanoid, and companion robots. The company plans to integrate AI, spatial computing, and robotics hardware to enhance efficiency and user experience. Through initiatives such as the Alset Robotics Experience Center (ARXC), Alset Robot is committed to advancing the adoption of innovative robotics automation on a global scale. For more information about Alset Robot and its robotics offerings, please visit:



www.alsetrobot.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







Investor Contact:



Alset Inc., 4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210, Bethesda, MD 20814





Email:



contact@alsetinc.com





