Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.24%, the lowest has been 6.58%, and the highest has been 13.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOD is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 39,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,444K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 3,052K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing an increase of 16.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares, representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 6.97% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 2,134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 13.59% over the last quarter.

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund aims to seek high current dividend income and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.