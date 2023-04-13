Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.23%, the lowest has been 6.58%, and the highest has been 13.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 15.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOD is 0.24%, an increase of 105.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 40,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Portfolios Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 192.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 68.81% over the last quarter.

Coldstream Capital Management holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund holds 212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 93.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 1,462.38% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOD by 2.30% over the last quarter.

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund aims to seek high current dividend income and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

