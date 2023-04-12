Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.98%, the lowest has been 6.30%, and the highest has been 13.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGD is 0.07%, an increase of 31.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 3,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1776 Wealth holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 39.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 51.81% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 140K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 3K shares.

Advisors Asset Management holds 834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 23.31% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 31.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGD by 25.36% over the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current dividend income (more than 50% QDI¹) and secondarily, long-term growth of capital.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.