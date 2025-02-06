Alphabet Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $224,561, and 8 are calls, amounting to $623,108.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $220.0 for Alphabet during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 4703.64 with a total volume of 1,104.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $13.25 $13.25 $220.00 $162.9K 4.6K 124 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.0 $50.0 $50.0 $170.00 $150.0K 743 30 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $160.00 $129.8K 861 314 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.53 $220.00 $90.6K 21.1K 217 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $51.15 $50.5 $51.0 $150.00 $61.2K 10.3K 31

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Alphabet's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,047,975, the GOOGL's price is down by -0.79%, now at $189.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

