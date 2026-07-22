Alphabet Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $112.107 billion, or $9.11 per share. This compares with $28.196 billion, or $2.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $119.796 billion from $96.428 billion last year.

Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $112.107 Bln. vs. $28.196 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.11 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $119.796 Bln vs. $96.428 Bln last year.

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