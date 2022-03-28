Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Gmail With Pause Notification Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been consistently working toward adding new features to its email app, Gmail.

Reportedly, Gmail introduced a new feature that allows users to pause mobile notifications while the desktop client remains active.

It also permits the browser to detect whether the user is active or not by seeking permission.

Per the report, the recent feature was introduced for customers using the Workspace account.

With the latest feature, the company strives to provide a better experience to Gmail users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of this application in the near term.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Strength in Google Workspace

The recent move has added strength to Google Workspace. This is likely to drive the company’s momentum across organizations that are highly demanding productivity and collaboration software applications amid the pandemic.

Apart from the latest effort, GOOGL recently introduced a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar in order to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

In addition, GOOGL updated Google Tasks and added new features, by which Workspace users can quickly switch lists.

It also added new features to Google Meet, through which the software will notify users in case of echo on video calls.

Further, the company introduced advanced features in Google Contacts, by which the software will help Workspace users in knowing their colleagues.

We believe that the strengthening Google Workspace offerings will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn will benefit its financial performance. This will further aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.

GOOGL has gained 38.5%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 15.3% in the past year.

Competitive Scenario

The recent move has given Google a competitive edge against other major organizations including Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL, which also offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications.

Microsoft, which has gained 29.1% in the past year, offers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize, and connect. Also, Microsoft Outlook — which consists of webmail, calendaring, contacts, and task services — helps users stay connected and productive anytime and anywhere.

In addition, Outlook rolled out a new feature, Text Predictions, which helps users accept or ignore a suggestion, thus being more productive while typing an email. The feature is available on both Outlook for Android and Outlook Online.

Further, Apple has gained 44% in the past year. The company’s iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Additionally, Apple recently updated iWork with new features, which help users to seamlessly work with documents.

Apple users can further access its mail service, iCloud mail, for sending and receiving emails using a web browser.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 55.2% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 29.1%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.