Alphabet (GOOG) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 406.44

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOG) has been revised to $406.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of $366.77 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $535.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from the latest reported closing price of $399.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an decrease of 942 owner(s) or 15.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.31%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 3,722,386K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 302,262K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 119,811K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,603K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 88.53% over the last quarter.

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 112,092K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 108,118K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,237K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 76,849K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.