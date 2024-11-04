Alpha Technology Group Ltd Restructures Share Classes

Alpha Technology Group Ltd. (ATGL) has released an update.

Alpha Technology Group Ltd has made significant changes to its share structure following a successful extraordinary general meeting. The company has reclassified its shares into Class A and Class B, with Class B offering enhanced voting rights, and approved amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association. These strategic adjustments are aimed at fortifying its market position and aligning with shareholder interests.

