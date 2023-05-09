Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $158.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.69%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 86.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 17.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMR is 0.45%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 12,481K shares. The put/call ratio of AMR is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is 208.59. The forecasts range from a low of 200.99 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.31% from its latest reported closing price of 158.85.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources is 3,045MM, a decrease of 22.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 738K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 661K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 24.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 16.63% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 563K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 476K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing a decrease of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 453K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMR by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry.

