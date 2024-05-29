Alpha FMC Extends Takeover Offer Deadline

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (GB:AFM) has released an update.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (Alpha FMC) has announced an extension to the deadline for Bridgepoint Advisers Limited to declare a firm intention to make a cash offer for the company, as discussions between the two parties continue. The new deadline is now set for 5.00 p.m. on 12 June 2024, and there is a possibility of a further extension. The market is informed that while negotiations are ongoing, there is no certainty that a firm offer will be made or regarding the terms of any potential offer.

