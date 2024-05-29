News & Insights

Stocks

Alpha FMC Extends Takeover Offer Deadline

May 29, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (GB:AFM) has released an update.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (Alpha FMC) has announced an extension to the deadline for Bridgepoint Advisers Limited to declare a firm intention to make a cash offer for the company, as discussions between the two parties continue. The new deadline is now set for 5.00 p.m. on 12 June 2024, and there is a possibility of a further extension. The market is informed that while negotiations are ongoing, there is no certainty that a firm offer will be made or regarding the terms of any potential offer.

For further insights into GB:AFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.