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Alnylam Falls 29% After Reporting Q2 Results

July 30, 2026 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) plunged after lowering its full-year TTR revenue guidance, overshadowing strong second-quarter revenue growth and a return to profitability.

The stock is currently trading at $204.00, down $82.62 or 28.83%, on the Nasdaq. It opened at $225.03 after closing the previous session at $286.62. The stock has traded between $202.20 and $495.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Second-quarter total revenue surged 67% to $1.29 billion, while net product revenue climbed 74% to $1.17 billion, driven by an 89% increase in TTR franchise revenue to $1.03 billion.

The company reported net income of $164.5 million, or $1.21 per share, compared with a net loss of $72.2 million, or $0.55 per share, a year earlier.

However, Alnylam reduced its 2026 TTR net product revenue guidance to $4.2 billion-$4.5 billion from $4.4 billion-$4.7 billion, citing slower-than-expected normalization of second-line demand for AMVUTTRA in the U.S. ATTR-CM market following an initial launch period that benefited from pent-up demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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