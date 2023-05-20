Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.98%, the lowest has been 7.58%, and the highest has been 15.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOD is 0.04%, an increase of 33.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 7,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bensler holds 1,209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOD by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOD by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 763K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOD by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOD by 85.09% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOD by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets*. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,600 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune's 2019 rankings of America's largest corporations.

