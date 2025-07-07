Markets
ALLT

Allot To Provide Integrated Network Intelligence, Cybersecurity Solution To Telecom Operator In EMEA

July 07, 2025 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has signed an agreement valued at tens of millions of dollars to provide an integrated network intelligence and cybersecurity solution to a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA for their converged mobile and fixed network. The solution will be based on the recently launched SG Tera-III platform.

"This is a major customer win for Allot, the largest in five years, and is pivotal in our journey as we continue to expand our security and network intelligence presence across EMEA," said Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALLT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.