Allot To Provide Integrated Network Intelligence, Cybersecurity Solution To Telecom Operator In EMEA

(RTTNews) - Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has signed an agreement valued at tens of millions of dollars to provide an integrated network intelligence and cybersecurity solution to a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA for their converged mobile and fixed network. The solution will be based on the recently launched SG Tera-III platform.

"This is a major customer win for Allot, the largest in five years, and is pivotal in our journey as we continue to expand our security and network intelligence presence across EMEA," said Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot.

