Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies said on August 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $33.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.30%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Motion Technologies. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMOT is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 11,362K shares. The put/call ratio of AMOT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allied Motion Technologies is 46.24. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.04% from its latest reported closing price of 33.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Motion Technologies is 557MM, a decrease of 0.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACK Asset Management holds 807K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 611K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 577K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 12.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 368K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMOT by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Allied Motion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.