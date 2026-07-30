Alliant Energy Corp Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $170 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $971 million from $961 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $170 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $971 Mln vs. $961 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.36 To $ 3.46

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