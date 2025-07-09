Allegion Boosts Access Solutions Portfolio With Waitwhile Acquisition

Allegion plc ALLE recently completed the acquisition of privately owned Waitwhile Inc. (Waitwhile) through one of its subsidiaries. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Based in San Francisco, CA, Waitwhile is a software-as-a-service providing company that offers cloud-based solutions for appointment scheduling and queue management. The company provides a virtual waitlist and scheduling platform with real-time status updates, instant messaging and analytics to improve operational efficiency and reduce wait times across in-person and online services.

ALLE’s Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with ALLE’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The addition of Waitwhile’s cloud-based appointment scheduling and queue management solutions will enable Allegion to strengthen its software capabilities and digital access solutions portfolio across non-residential markets. This includes several markets like education, healthcare, government, commercial and retail. Also, the inclusion of Waitwhile’s real-time updates, instant messaging and analytics will facilitate ALLE to offer its customers with improved crowd management capabilities and reduce wait times.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of Allegion's growth strategy. The company is trying to improve its long-term results by focusing on strategic acquisitions and regular innovations. In July 2025, ALLE completed the acquisition of Gatewise Incorporated (Gatewise) through one of its subsidiaries. The inclusion of Gatewise’s smart access control solutions will enable Allegion to strengthen its electronic locks and the Zentra multifamily access portfolio. In the same month, ALLE acquired ELATEC to boost its global electronics portfolio in non-residential markets. ELATEC has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment.



In June 2025, ALLE acquired Novas to boost its door hardware portfolio. Novas has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment. In April 2025, the company acquired Trimco Hardware (Trimco), along with its brands and various assets, through one of its subsidiaries. The inclusion of Trimco’s expertise in specialty solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, enabled Allegion to boost its door and frame portfolio within the Allegion Americas segment.



ALLE acquired Lemaar Pty Ltd (Lemaar) in March 2025. This acquisition boosted its security and accessibility portfolio in Australia. The acquired company has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment. In February 2025, Allegion acquired Next Door Company, which expanded its doors and frames portfolio. Next Door has been incorporated into the Allegion Americas segment.

Allegion’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Allegion is benefiting from strength in the Allegion Americas segment, driven by an increase in demand for non-residential products across end markets like education, hospitality and retail. Growing awareness about the security and safety of people and infrastructure across the world is driving the International segment.



ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 13.6% compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Life360, Inc. LIF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LIF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 425%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Life360’s 2025 earnings has increased 20%.



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.4% in the past 60 days.



Broadwind, Inc. BWEN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 61.1%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for BWEN’s 2025 earnings has increased 14.3%.

