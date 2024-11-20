News & Insights

Alkemy’s Major Shareholder Proposes Strategic Resolution

November 20, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alkemy SpA (IT:ALK) has released an update.

Alkemy S.p.A. has announced that Retex S.p.A., its major shareholder, has submitted a resolution proposal ahead of the upcoming Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting. This move is significant as Retex holds a majority stake of 57.63% in Alkemy, potentially influencing strategic decisions. The proposal and the board’s evaluations are available on Alkemy’s website and authorized platforms.

