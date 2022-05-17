Alibaba Group Holding Maintains Rally

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares are adding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning continuing the bullish trend since May 12. There were no corporate announcements on the day.

Currently, shares are at $93.18, up 7.75 percent from the previous close of $86.48 on a volume of 10,871,368. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $73.28-$230.89 on average volume of 34,572,418.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.