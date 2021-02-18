Alector Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALEC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.98, changing hands as low as $17.33 per share. Alector Inc shares are currently trading down about 16.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALEC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $34.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

