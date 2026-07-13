Alcon & RxSight Collaborate to Develop Adjustable PCIOL Technology

Alcon ALC recently entered into a non-exclusive collaboration with RxSight RXST to develop adjustable presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PCIOLs) for cataract patients. The partnership will combine Alcon’s advanced PCIOL optical designs with RxSight’s post-operative light-adjustable technology, enabling surgeons to fine-tune patients’ visual outcomes after surgery.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing customized vision care and expanding access to innovative cataract treatment solutions that improve patient outcomes.

Per management, Alcon’s leading PCIOLs have helped millions of cataract patients reduce or eliminate their dependence on glasses after surgery. By combining these lenses with RxSight’s technology, the company aims to develop tunable PCIOLs that will give surgeons greater confidence to refine post-surgery outcomes.

Likely Trend of ALC Stock Following the News

Shares of ALC have lost 0.8% since the announcement on July 6. Year to date, the stock has lost 14% compared with the industry’s 13.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 10.7% in the same timeframe.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen Alcon's position in the premium cataract surgery market by combining its PCIOL expertise with RxSight's light-adjustable technology. The partnership expands Alcon's innovation pipeline and supports the growing demand for personalized vision correction. With Alcon leading global commercialization and RxSight handling development and manufacturing, the companies can leverage their respective strengths. If successfully commercialized, the co-developed technology could accelerate the adoption of adjustable PCIOLs and support Alcon's long-term growth in advanced cataract care.

ALC currently has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion.



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More on the News

Under the agreement, RxSight will receive an upfront payment of $60 million to initiate development and may earn up to an additional $140 million upon achieving specified development and regulatory milestones. Alcon will oversee the global commercialization of the co-developed technology, while RxSight will be responsible for product development and manufacturing and will receive royalties based on future net sales.

RxSight expects its collaboration with Alcon to broaden patient access to customized visual outcomes after cataract surgery. The company believes the partnership highlights the importance of adjustable lens technology and will help accelerate its adoption among a larger patient population.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Future Market Report, the presbyopia corrective intraocular lens (PCIOL) market is anticipated to be valued at $320.75 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.96% through 2033.

Factors like the rising prevalence of presbyopia and cataracts among aging populations, technological advancements in PCIOLs, growing adoption of cataract surgeries worldwide and increasing healthcare investments, favorable reimbursement policies and higher disposable incomes are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

In April, Alcon launched Clareon TruPlus, an enhanced monofocal and toric intraocular lens available in both standard and toric versions. The lens is designed to increase depth of focus while preserving high-quality distance vision. TruPlus demonstrated improved distance image quality, better simulated visual acuity at intermediate distances, lower glare and halo profiles and strong performance across varying pupil sizes and lighting conditions.

Alcon Price

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ALC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, ALC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Veracyte VCYT and West Pharmaceutical WST.

Veracyte, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.9%. Revenues of $139.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Veracyte has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.1% for 2026. VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45.9%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

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Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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