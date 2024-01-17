Alcoa Corp. Q4 Loss Shrinks

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corporation (AA) Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter, helped largely by lower raw material and production costs, along with favorable currency movements.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a loss of $150 million or $0.84 loss per share, narrower than last year's $395 million or $2.24 loss per share.

On an adjusted basis, loss for the fourth quarter totaled $100 million or $0.56 loss per share versus $144 million or $0.82 loss per share the prior year.

Six analysts, on average, surveyed by Thomson Reuters had estimated a loss of $0.86 per share for the fourth quarter.

Revenue for fourth quarter decreased to $2.6 billion from last year's $2.7 billion, reflecting changes in third-party prices and lower shipments.

For fiscal year 2023, the loss surged to $651 million or $3.65 loss per share from last year's $123 million or $0.68 loss per share.

Excluding items, the loss stood at $405 million or $2.27 loss per share compared with a profit of $869 million or $4.71 per share from the previous year.

However, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss per share of $2.44 for the full year 2023.

Revenue for the full year 2023 declined to $10.6 billion from $12.5 billion last year, primarily due to lower third-party prices for aluminum and alumina.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter stood at $89 million, while the same stood at $536 million for the fiscal year 2023.

Alcoa's stock dropped 3.24 percent to $26.30 during the aftermarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.