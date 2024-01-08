ALC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.08, changing hands as high as $77.54 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALC's low point in its 52 week range is $63.78 per share, with $86.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.35.

