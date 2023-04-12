Albertsons (ACI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Albertsons said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=131).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.33%, a decrease of 23.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 381,884K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons is $27.76. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.02% from its latest reported closing price of $20.87.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons is $78,649MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 59.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Rafferty Asset Management holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 909K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAMDX - Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund holds 304K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

MUEAX - MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund A holds 141K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 76.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 318.79% over the last quarter.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

