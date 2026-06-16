Is Albemarle Better Positioned After Its Deleveraging Actions?

Albemarle Corporation ALB remains committed to paying down debt and strengthening its balance sheet. The company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt in March 2026, reducing annual interest expense by roughly $60 million. This followed the successful divestments of the controlling stake in Ketjen and its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture, which together generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds.



ALB’s long-term debt was $1.81 billion at the quarter-end, down from $3.12 billion at the end of 2025. The company ended the first quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1x. It has no major maturities due until late 2028.



At the end of the quarter, ALB had liquidity of around $2.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.1 billion. Its deleveraging efforts are expected to continue to result in improved balance sheet and financial flexibility while reducing interest expenses.



Among its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM exited the first quarter with long-term debt of around $4.79 billion, up from $4.22 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. SQM had strong liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of around $2.8 billion at the end of the quarter. Sociedad Quimica, in early December 2025, issued a hybrid bond for roughly $430 million to refinance debt and fund its investment plan.



ICL Group Ltd. ICL ended the first quarter with outstanding net debt of roughly $2.57 billion, up $309 million from the end of 2025. Including unutilized revolving credit facility and securitization, ICL Group had cash resources of $1.49 billion at the end of the quarter. ICL has priced a private offering of $800 million senior notes due 2036 and plans to use part of the net proceeds from the offering for the repayment, in part or in full, of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility maturing in April 2030, and to repay other debt.

ALB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Albemarle has gained 25.4% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s rise of 25.9%.

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ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.24, above the industry. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 1,668.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

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ALB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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