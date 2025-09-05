Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s ALRM business unit, EnergyHub, recently completed the acquisition of Bridge to Renewables (“BTR”). The acquisition will provide a boost to EnergyHub’s utility electric vehicle (EV) program.



Based in Washington, D.C., BTR specializes in providing telematics-based solutions and software infrastructure to EV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), allowing them to connect with electricity markets. The company facilitates several EV OEMs and fleet operators to engage in low-carbon and renewable fuel programs.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with EnergyHub’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The acquisition will enhance EnergyHub’s capability to incorporate EVs and other distributed energy resources (DER) into its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) network. This will also allow BTR’s EV OEM partners to join and leverage EnergyHub’s utility-managed charging programs.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of EnergyHub’s growth strategy. In December 2024, EnergyHub acquired Kapacity.io, a provider of heat pump optimization solutions. The Kapacity.io buyout will support EnergyHub’s target to expand VPPs outside North America.

ALRM’s Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Alarm.com, with approximately $2.8 billion market capitalization, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has been benefiting from strong momentum in the software as a service and license businesses. Also, Alarm’s expansion into advanced AI-powered solutions and a favorable product mix are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, the company’s shares have gained 2.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM’s earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share for 2025, indicating an increase of 3% from the 60-day-ago figure.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are presented below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2025 earnings has increased 5.6%.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 64%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 15.4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2026 (ending March 2026) earnings has risen 1.4%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.