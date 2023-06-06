Alamos Gold Inc. - (AGI) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. - said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 2.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold Inc. -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.46%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 301,797K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.34% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alamos Gold Inc. - is 14.62. The forecasts range from a low of 10.00 to a high of $18.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.34% from its latest reported closing price of 12.35.

The projected annual revenue for Alamos Gold Inc. - is 849MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 48,588K shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,901K shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 15.35% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 23,048K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,347K shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 18.09% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,418K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 5.58% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,624K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,559K shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 6.06% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 10,416K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,296K shares, representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

