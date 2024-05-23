Akanda Corp Announces Reverse Stock Split

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp., a global medical cannabis firm, has announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares to take effect on May 23, 2024. This strategic move, approved by both directors and shareholders, aims to consolidate shares and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest, barring fractional share adjustments. The stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker AKAN, maintaining the company’s commitment to providing quality and affordable medical cannabis products.

For further insights into AKAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.