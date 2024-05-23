News & Insights

Stocks

Akanda Corp Announces Reverse Stock Split

May 23, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has released an update.

Akanda Corp., a global medical cannabis firm, has announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares to take effect on May 23, 2024. This strategic move, approved by both directors and shareholders, aims to consolidate shares and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest, barring fractional share adjustments. The stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker AKAN, maintaining the company’s commitment to providing quality and affordable medical cannabis products.

For further insights into AKAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.