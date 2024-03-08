Akamai (AKAM) Partners Scaleflex on Advanced Computing Program

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced that Scaleflex has inked a deal to become an integral part of Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program for improving digital asset management capabilities for online brands. The endeavor is likely to generate greater customer engagement activities and increase the scope of monetization on the platform.



Scaleflex is a visual experience platform that specializes in providing solutions for managing and optimizing digital media assets. The company is known for the faster delivery of best-in-class images and videos with an innovative combination of Digital Asset Management, Dynamic Media Optimization and Visual AI. Akamai has expanded its technology portfolio by collaborating with Scaleflex to upload, process, optimize and accelerate media assets worldwide. The partnership is likely to make a mark in the content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure sector.



The collaboration is likely to aid businesses seeking to increase their online presence among targeted customers. The need for relevant content management systems is rising as companies resort to digitizing their operations and marketing tactics. The use of AI-powered tools for managing and optimizing digital assets is likely to provide a competitive advantage, accelerating content-to-market strategies and enhancing user engagement.



Scaleflex's AI-powered system’s listing in the Forrester Digital Asset Management Landscape underlines its importance and trustworthiness in the industry, which is likely to influence customer adoption rates and ultimately drive top-line growth. Moreover, the synergy of the tech experts may lead to operational efficiency, leveraging Akamai's global network to deliver content with high speed and reliability.



The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is customized to make end-to-end solutions that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily reachable to its customers. These services are provided by its expert technology partners to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.



With the innovative addition, Akamai is likely to address the growing need for improved cloud-based solutions for enterprises in today's digital world. The cutting-edge technology introduced by the company is poised to establish its position as a market leader in the long term. The product diversification strategy is likely to bolster its revenue growth, which in turn will have a positive impact on its performance.



The stock has gained 53.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.9%.



Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



