Akamai (AKAM) Partners EZDRM to Expand Computing Program

Akamai Technologies Inc. AKAM recently announced that EZDRM Inc. has opted to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program. The program allows its technology partners to operate their applications on the Akamai Connected Cloud, providing customers with advanced, interoperable solutions.



Currently, the platform hosts several technology partners offering applications such as data analytics & observability, databases, media services, digital asset management and more. The services are available for Akamai cloud clients and readily deployable and scalable across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.



EZDRM offers digital rights management as a Service (DRMaaS), which protects and monetizes video content. Its solution ensures secure delivery of live, on-demand, offline video services, eliminating proprietary integration or format concerns. Through this recent collaboration, the company will offer a DRMaaS configuration integrated with Akamai's cloud infrastructure. The configuration works closely with edge encoders and packagers to support low-latency streaming.



By providing extensive security services within the Akamai cloud, EZDRM optimizes edge video workflows and enables live-streaming solutions to operate closer to end users. Along with ensuring low latency streaming at a competitive price, this reduces the potential attack surface. These innovative features enrich service operators and content owners to efficiently distribute premium content to a wide range of client devices via the Akamai Connected Cloud.

The partnership with EZDRM will likely ensure greater customer engagement and increase the scope of monetization on the platform. The demand for cloud-based solutions is increasing across industries, driven by their scalability, versatility and cost efficiency. By expanding its cloud-native technology portfolio, Akamai aims to seize this growth opportunity in the cloud computing market.



Cybersecurity is an area that also holds a lot of promise for Akamai. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Hackers are using new and sophisticated techniques to take advantage of the security loopholes of the cloud. Large enterprises are expected to increase their security budgets to efficiently address security concerns and instill confidence in cloud computing. Akamai’s security offerings are poised to gain from higher demand for data computing at the edge, triggered by the rapid deployment of 5G and IoT device proliferation.



The stock has gained 9.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 39%.





