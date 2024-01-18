AIRC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.70, changing hands as low as $33.55 per share. Apartment Income REIT Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIRC's low point in its 52 week range is $28.22 per share, with $40.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.