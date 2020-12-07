Airbnb Dramatically Raises IPO Price Range

The monster end-of-year 2020 initial public offering (IPO) is poised to grow even bigger. On Monday, top DIY accommodation service operator Airbnb revealed in a new regulatory filing that it has raised its IPO price significantly, lifting it to a range of $56 to $60 per share. Previously, that span was only $44 to $50 per share.

All told, Airbnb intends to sell 50 million shares in the offering, which could raise gross proceeds of $3 billion at the upper end of the latest range. The IPO is scheduled for this Thursday, Dec. 10.

The issue isn't exactly coming at an opportune time for the company. Its accounting reveals that in the first nine months of 2020, it suffered a 32% year-over-year decline in revenue (to slightly more than $2.5 billion), and a net loss of almost $697 million -- over twice as deep as the same period the previous year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Like other big companies in the travel industry -- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) -- Airbnb has been hit hard by the global slowdown in vacationing. This is, almost needless to say, due to the persistent threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbnb's 2020 decline in finances was in sharp contrast to its previous trajectory. A star "disruptor" in the hospitality industry, the company more than quintupled its revenue from 2015 to 2019, with a top line of more than $4.8 billion in the latter year. Along the way, it became the flagship company for DIY accommodation for both dwelling owners, and travelers looking for a more "homey" stay on their vacations.

Expedia and Booking Holdings stock both reacted differently to Airbnb's latest news. Expedia declined 1.6% on Monday, a steeper fall than that of the S&P 500 index, while Booking Holdings rose by 0.2%.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.