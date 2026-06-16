AIM ImmunoTech Regains NYSE Compliance With Increased Stockholders' Equity

(RTTNews) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), an immuno-pharma company, on Monday announced that the company had regained compliance with NYSE American for the minimum requirement in stockholders' equity established for a continued listing.

The company previously received notice from the NYSE American that it was in violation of a listing rule pertaining to the minimal stockholders' equity required, and the 'Below Compliance' (.BC) indicator was added to the company's trading symbol on the NYSE.

Accordingly, the company entered into a warrant exercise inducement offer letter agreement with holders of existing warrants on May 7, 2026. This resulted in gross proceeds of $3.5 million after exercising the warrants.

On May 21, 2026, the company issued 7,519,351 shares of common stock, and in a concurrent private placement, Class I warrants to purchase up to 15,038,702 shares of common stock to investors for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.4 million.

Furthermore, on June 10, 2026, the company issued and sold 2,554,119 shares of common stock and, in a concurrent private placement, 771,503 shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,782,616 shares of common stock, and Class J warrants to purchase up to 10,216,476 shares of common stock to investors for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.6 million.

Following the closing of these transactions, the company reportedly has stockholders' equity in excess of the $6.0 million minimum requirement. On June 12, 2026, the company received formal notification from NYSE American stating that it had regained compliance.

AIM closed Monday at $0.38, down 4.39%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.39, up 0.39%.

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