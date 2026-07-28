AI Infrastructure Demand is Reshaping Coherent's Growth Story

The artificial intelligence infrastructure boom is transforming Coherent's COHR business, positioning the company as one of the key beneficiaries of the ongoing wave of data center investments. As hyperscalers and enterprises accelerate spending on AI computing, demand for high-speed optical networking solutions has surged, creating a significant growth opportunity for the company.

Coherent's Datacenter & Communications segment has emerged as its primary growth engine, contributing 75% of third-quarter 2026 revenues while delivering an impressive 41% year-over-year increase. The rapid expansion reflects strong demand for optical transceivers and networking technologies that enable AI clusters to move massive amounts of data efficiently. As AI models become larger and more complex, the need for advanced optical connectivity continues to rise, strengthening Coherent's competitive position.

This transition is particularly important because it fundamentally changes the company's revenue profile. Hardware companies have traditionally been vulnerable to short product cycles, pricing pressure, and unpredictable swings in demand. Coherent, however, is becoming increasingly aligned with long-duration AI infrastructure spending, which offers greater visibility into future revenue and earnings.

Unlike conventional semiconductor hardware cycles, AI infrastructure investments are backed by multi-year cloud expansion plans and large-scale capital expenditure commitments from leading technology companies. These long-term deployments create a more stable demand environment, reducing the cyclicality that has historically characterized the industry.

As AI adoption expands across industries, sustained investment in data center infrastructure is expected to remain a powerful tailwind for Coherent. With its growing exposure to this structural trend, the company appears well positioned to benefit from a more predictable growth trajectory while strengthening investor confidence in its long-term earnings potential.

Coherent Continues to Outperform Key Peers

Compared with optical networking peers Lumentum LITE and Fabrinet FN, Coherent continues to benefit from stronger exposure to AI infrastructure investments and increasing demand for high-speed optical connectivity. While LITE and FN are well-positioned to capitalize on data center upgrades, Coherent has strengthened its competitive standing through manufacturing expansion, long-term customer commitments and improved backlog visibility.

The company is also demonstrating an ability to translate robust demand into profitable growth while maintaining confidence in future expansion. As AI infrastructure spending continues to accelerate, Lumentum, Fabrinet and Coherent are all expected to benefit. However, Coherent currently combines superior growth visibility, expanding production capacity and a more attractive post-correction valuation, making it stand out among its optical networking peers.

COHR’s Price Performance & Estimates

The stock has declined 47% year to date compared with the industry’s 7.5% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, COHR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92X, well above the industry’s 21.19X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2026 earnings declined over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COHR currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.