The AI Chip Stock Making a Quiet Move Toward Dominance

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is a bold play on physical AI with unparalleled opportunity due to its position in the semiconductor ecosystem, the planned acquisition of Synaptics, and potential next moves that could surprise the market. The company is perfectly positioned as a hardware provider, producing silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors suitable for a wide range of high-performance applications.

The driver today is data center buildout, with demand centered across the data center power tree, but the long-term opportunity is edge computing, physical AI, robotics, and autonomous machines, including vehicles.

The company is already well entrenched in those arenas, showing strengths in Q2, but the opportunity there is still in its infancy.

Acquiring Synaptics will help it to mature. Synaptics provides the software stack and adjacent devices, enabling onsemi to shift from a hardware pureplay to an intelligent systems provider.

In this scenario, onsemi becomes a full-stack operator, providing the eyes and power control for physical AI alongside the software systems to make them work.

onsemi’s Next Move Will Be a Bold One

The company's deal with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) highlights the edge AI and robotics opportunity. The partnership focuses on infrastructure architecture and power supply, with onsemi anchoring the physical layer with sensing, power, and edge integration. It is the next move that may make the difference between onsemi’s niche position and a market-dominating physical AI machine. The question is, which companies are a good fit, and there are several.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) offer some advantages, but their focus is on connectivity. A more physical AI-focused choice, one focused on computer vision, is Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA).

Ambarella’s focus on computer vision and edge computing is a near-perfect match with onsemi’s strategy. While onsemi provides the eyes, Ambarella could provide the brains that enable machines to comprehend what they see and make real-time decisions based on that information. Together, they could provide a seamless, end-to-end vision system for autonomous machines, focused on low-power operations, with an overlapping customer base. As it stands, both cater to the automotive and industrial sectors and could unlock numerous synergies and cross-selling opportunities while simplifying procurement and design processes for OEMs.

onsemi Advances After Beat and Raise Quarter: Price Recovery Underway

onsemi had a strong quarter with Q2 revenue growing by approximately 9% to $1.6 billion, just ahead of MarketBeat’s reported consensus. The strength was underpinned by data center and AI demand, with the Power Solutions Group (PSG) segment growing by 19% and the Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) by 7%. Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) was the single weakness, contracting by 2%, but is expected to rebound in upcoming quarters.

More importantly, the company widened its margin at all levels due to revenue leverage and operations quality, driving accelerated gains in cash flow, earnings, and free cash flow.

Earnings are a catalyst for this market. The company’s unexpected acquisition of Synaptics raised fears about margins and earnings. However, adjusted gross margin expanded by 170 basis points (bps), while cash flow improved by 150%, and free cash flow more than quadrupled.

Looking ahead, the company expects the strengths to continue, forecasting Q3 revenue, margin, and earnings above consensus estimates—guidance that is likely cautious given Q2's strength and industry dynamics. The data center buildout continues and is likely to be accelerated by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) MI450 and Helios rack launches.

Capital Returns Say onsemi Will Make a Full Price Recovery

Among the factors pointing to a full onsemi price recovery and eventual move to fresh highs is capital returns. The company doesn’t pay dividends but aggressively buys back shares, having reduced the count by 2.5% quarterly, on a trailing 12-month basis, and 3.9% year-over-year for the first six months. While buybacks have outpaced free cash flow in the first six months, the pace can be sustained due to the expected back-half strengths, including back-ended cash flow. The likely outcome is that the company, which aims to return 100% of free cash flow after investments, will continue its aggressive pace for the foreseeable future, accelerating it over time on the strength of its growth.

The market response to onsemi’s earnings release is a trigger for investors. The stock advanced more than 5% in premarket trading, confirming support at a long-term low and indicating a high probability of a rebound to higher prices in upcoming sessions.

Indicators like MACD and stochastic reveal the market is deeply oversold, suggesting the rally could linger through the quarter and into the year’s end. Critical resistance targets are in the $85 to $95 region and again near $110; each is a trigger for market inflows when crossed.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.