Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.79, changing hands as low as $49.65 per share. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.685 per share, with $61.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.