AGL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.45, changing hands as high as $22.49 per share. Agilon Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.36 per share, with $42.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.46.

