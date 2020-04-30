AGIO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.58, changing hands as low as $39.34 per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGIO's low point in its 52 week range is $27.774 per share, with $56.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.03.

