Agilysys Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Subscription-Led Outlook

Agilysys, Inc. AGYS raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook after stronger subscription sales and faster backlog deployment drove a better-than-planned first quarter.

Management also emphasized expanding property-management-system adoption, improving implementation efficiency and disciplined artificial intelligence development. The Marriott rollout remains on schedule, although executives cautioned that more complex properties are still ahead.

Agilysys Gains Leverage From Recurring Revenues

First-quarter revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $87.68 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.85 million. Adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share topped the 40-cent consensus.

Agilysys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Agilysys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Agilysys, Inc. Quote

Subscription revenues rose 26.1%, helping recurring revenues reach $57.7 million, or 65.9% of total revenues. Gross margin expanded to 63.5% from 61.7%.

CFO Dave Wood attributed the better profitability to higher recurring revenues while operating costs remained consistent with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA reached $18.3 million, or 20.8% of revenues.

AGYS Sees PMS Becoming a Larger Engine

Subscription revenues from PMS and related modules grew 39.7% and surpassed revenues from the POS ecosystem for the first time. President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan said the trend extends beyond Marriott and reflects broader customer adoption.

PMS supports roughly 15 to 20 add-on modules, compared with four or five around POS. That wider cross-selling opportunity provides another route for subscription expansion.

POS subscription revenues still grew 18.5%. Srinivasan expects high-teens to low-20% growth to continue because Agilysys retains relatively low market share in several domestic and international markets.

AGYS Raises Its Subscription Outlook

Srinivasan said fiscal 2027 revenues are now expected between $368 million and $373 million, up from $365 million to $370 million. The range represents anticipated growth of 15% to 17%.

Full-year subscription revenue growth is now expected to reach at least 32%, compared with the previous minimum of 30%. Wood said essentially the entire guidance increase reflected stronger subscription sales and faster backlog deployment.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance remains 24% of revenues. Management continues to target an exit rate near 30% in the fiscal fourth quarter, even while allowing for incremental strategic investments.

Agilysys Targets Larger Ecosystem Deals

The company recorded three major seven-figure multiproduct wins, including two casino projects and a nine-property Australian resort group that replaced a longtime competitor.

Srinivasan said customer references helped Agilysys enter the Australian selection process after initially being excluded. Management views broader participation in international PMS evaluations as a remaining challenge.

A Northland Capital Markets analyst asked about the sales pipeline after the record six-month bookings period. Srinivasan declined to discuss individual opportunities but said the pipeline was larger than it had been before that record period began.

AGYS Focuses on Implementation Discipline

An Oppenheimer analyst asked what management had learned from the large PMS rollout. Srinivasan identified change management, data migration and user training as central execution priorities.

Agilysys is also working to strengthen integration among its products so customers receive more combined value from the ecosystem. AI tools are being used to automate routine implementation work and free personnel for customer training.

A BTIG analyst pressed management on whether Marriott’s rollout could finish faster. Srinivasan maintained an 18-to-24-month completion framework, noting that upcoming full-service and premium properties will present greater complexity.

Agilysys Builds AI Into Core Products

More than 30 AI-based features are moving through pilots or deployment. Agilysys has also developed a central orchestration layer intended to control model selection, token usage, security, privacy and cost.

Srinivasan told a Piper Sandler analyst that management does not view most AI features as separate products. Some will carry additional charges, while others are intended to improve usability and strengthen existing modules.

AI-native central reservation and revenue-intelligence products are expected to begin beta implementations later in fiscal 2027. Those offerings are designed for separate monetization once commercially available.

AGYS Maintains a Measured Expansion Plan

Management’s tone remained confident on sales, subscription deployment and operating leverage. Srinivasan said no major step-up in headcount is required, although capacity will increase incrementally as demand grows.

The operating focus remains on converting a record backlog, expanding international consideration and using customer results to support sales activity without sacrificing pricing discipline.

Zacks Signals Offer a Mixed Valuation Picture

AGYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth and Momentum Scores of A and VGM Score of B indicate favorable characteristics in those areas, while the Value Score of F points to weak value attributes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with higher grades carrying greater weight when paired with top-ranked stocks. The current Hold rating provides a neutral estimate-revision signal and can change as analysts revise forecasts following the reported results.

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