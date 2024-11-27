Agilent Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for A

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.51, changing hands as high as $139.00 per share. Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of A shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, A's low point in its 52 week range is $124.10 per share, with $155.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.54. The A DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.