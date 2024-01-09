AGI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.60, changing hands as low as $12.51 per share. Alamos Gold Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.78 per share, with $14.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.47.

