Ageas (AGESY) Declares $1.63 Dividend

Ageas said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.63 per share. Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ageas. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGESY is 0.42%, a decrease of 47.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.19% to 88K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ageas is 51.34. The forecasts range from a low of 42.68 to a high of $63.26. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of 44.24.

The projected annual revenue for Ageas is 10,643MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 2.96% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 50.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGESY by 128.87% over the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 0K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

