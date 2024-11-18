Ageagle Aerial Systems names Adrienne Anderson as interim CFO

In a regulatory filing, Ageagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) disclosed that, on November 14, the company appointed Adrienne Anderson to the positions of Interim CFO and Interim Principal Accounting Officer of the company, effective immediately, to replace Mark DiSiena who’s resignation from his position as CFO was effective November 15. Since June 2023, Anderson has been the principal and founder of Anderson Accounting and Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm that focuses on assisting public companies with financial reporting, SEC filings, technical accounting matters, complex debt and equity transactions, and preparing for PCAOB financial statement audits. Anderson has also served as CFO of 374Water (SCWO) since January, 2024.

