AG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.00, changing hands as low as $5.97 per share. First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.38 per share, with $9.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.